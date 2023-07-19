President Nechirvan Barzani Extends New Year Wishes to Muslims in Kurdistan and Worldwide

Shafaq News/ Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani congratulated Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq, and across the globe on the first day of Muharram and the Islamic New Year.

President Barzani expressed his hopes for a prosperous and peaceful New Year, not only for the Kurdistan Region and Iraq but for the world at large.

In his message, President Barzani emphasized the significance of upholding and fostering a culture of peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and tolerance. He underscored the shared responsibility of working together towards a better future for the people and the country.

President Barzani stated, "On this holy occasion, we emphasize the need to preserve and deepen the culture of peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and tolerance among all religious and ethnic communities in Kurdistan and pledge to work together for a better future for our people and country."

The Islamic New Year holds significant cultural and religious importance for Muslims worldwide, signifying a time of reflection, renewal, and spiritual growth.