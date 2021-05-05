President Barzani will continue his meetings with Kurdistan's political forces, senior advisor says

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, will continue his meetings with representatives of all the political parties and components in the Region, an advisor of his said today, Wednesday.

A statement of the Presidency of the Region quoted the senior advisor of President Barzani, Dilshad Shahab, saying, "to achieve unity and harmony between the political parties in Kurdistan, the President will continue his meeting with all the political parties and components in the Region."

"Unity and Harmony are a national duty that needs all the voices and colors in response to this critical phase," he added.

Shahab's statements came two days after President Barzani commenced meetings with the political parties in Kurdistan to discuss the issues of the upcoming legislative elections and a constitution for the Region, as well as converge the differences into a unified political discourse.