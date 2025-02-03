President Barzani welcomes Iraqi Parliament’s vote on budget amendment

Shafaq News/ On Monday, President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani welcomed the Iraqi House of Representatives' approval of the amendment to the federal budget, describing it as a positive step toward resolving financial disputes between Erbil and Baghdad.

In an official statement, Barzani thanked Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, commending his "sincerity and patriotism" in supporting efforts to resolve financial issues related to the Kurdistan Region, particularly salaries and budget allocations.

Barzani also acknowledged the contributions of the negotiating delegations from both the Kurdistan Region and the federal government. "This is a step that gives hope, and it strengthens the relationship between Iraq and the Kurdistan Region," Barzani stated.

He also expressed optimism that this would mark the beginning of resolving outstanding issues, particularly regarding the financial entitlements of the region.

The president reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to addressing disputes through dialogue and mutual understanding, stressing that efforts to find sustainable solutions would continue.

The Iraqi Parliament on Sunday approved the first amendment to the federal budget law for the fiscal years 2023-2025, introducing key provisions related to oil production and financial agreements between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

According to the amendment, the Kurdistan Region is required to deliver 400,000 barrels of oil per day to Iraq's State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO). Additionally, the revised Article 12 of the budget law outlines two provisions concerning production and transportation costs. The first mandates that actual estimated costs be determined by an advisory body. The second states that if the Iraqi and Kurdish governments fail to reach an agreement, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil will select an entity to determine these expenses, which will then be used to calculate extraction costs from the Kurdistan Region’s oil fields.