President Barzani warns against "delaying" the region's election

Shafaq News/ Delaying the parliamentary election of the Kurdistan region undermines its "reputation and status," President Nechirvan Barzani said on Wednesday.

The President's remarks came during a meeting that brought together leaders and representatives of Kurdistan's main parties in the presence of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) chief, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.

A readout issued by his bureau said that the meeting touched upon "the upcoming election in the Kurdistan region."

"President Barzani thanked Plasschaert and the political parties for accepting the presidency's invitation, hoping that the political parties reach an agreement over the election date and ongoing problems."

"Delaying the election harms the Kurdistan region's reputation and status," he told the meeting.

Plasschaert called for an agreement over the election's date, reiterating the UN's support for the entire political process in the Kurdistan region.

The meeting agreed to hold a meeting in early September to settle all the issues related to the election, said the readout.

"The presidency of the Kurdistan region and the political parties, in cooperation with a special team, will maintain patent channels with daily updates and preparations until the date of the election."