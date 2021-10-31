Report

President Barzani to visit the flood-stuck areas in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-31T17:43:24+0000
President Barzani to visit the flood-stuck areas in Erbil

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's President Nechirvan Barzani made a phone call to Erbil's Governor, Omed Khoshnaw, on Sunday, to keep tabs upon the situation in the flood-hit districts of Erbil Governorate and its adjacent areas.

The Governor briefed the President about the condition of the flash flood victims, the rescue efforts being made for the affected communities, and the response from the relevant authorities to the situation.

President Barzani said that he will tour and survey the flood ravaged areas. The President also stated that he had tasked the relevant authorities to lead rescue efforts and provide urgent assistance to the victims. The President said that there were no human casualties

Governor Khoshnaw provided a brief overview of the scale of the damages and of the areas ravaged by the flash floods, thanked the President for the follow up and expressed readiness to lead the relief efforts.

