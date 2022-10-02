President Barzani to French Senator Cambon: Baghdad-Erbil differences undermine Iraq's stability

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-10-02T14:01:26+0000

Shafaq News/ Addressing the Baghdad-Erbil disputes is crucial for Iraq's security and stability, the President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, said on Sunday. President Barzani's remarks came during a meeting with the chair of the Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Armed Forces' Committee in the French Senate, Senator Christian Cambon, and his accompanying delegation in Erbil earlier today. According to a readout issued by the region's presidency, President Barzani discussed with his guest the ties of Iraq and the Kurdistan region with France and the cooperation prospects between them. Barzani and Cambon exchanged views on the Baghdad-Erbil disputes, ISIS threats in Iraq and Syria, the political situation in Iraq, and the future challenges facing it. The President expressed gratitude for the political, military, and humanitarian aid France has provided to the Kurdistan region, and for President Emmanuel Macron's efforts to achieve stability and security in Iraq and the Middle East. President Barzani hoped Iraq's friends help the federal and regional governments settle their differences, describing this step as key to Iraq's stability. Cambon conveyed the greetings of the French President and French Senate's President to Barzani and reiterated his country's commitment to helping Iraq and the Kurdistan region overcome their problems and restore stability. The meeting, according to the readout, touched upon the relation of Iraq and the Kurdistan region with their neighbors, the situation of ethnic and religious minorities in the Kurdistan region, endeavors to suppress ISIS threats, and a spectrum of issues of mutual interest.

