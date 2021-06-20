Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani: the PKK must distance its war from Kurdistan

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-20T20:26:23+0000
President Barzani: the PKK must distance its war from Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, demanded the Kurdistan Workers' Party to distance its war from the people of Kurdistan.

This came in a speech by Barzani, during a graduation ceremony for students of the American University of Kurdistan in Duhok.

Regarding the PKK and Turkey's conflict, the region's President said, "enough disrespect for the will of the people of the Kurdistan Region and its legitimate institutions."

Barzani added that the party must stay away from the people of the region and respect the sovereignty of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, abide by their laws, and stop being a reason to drag armies, cause losses, damage, and military problems to the people of Kurdistan "who are already afflicted with problems".

He stressed that it is not acceptable in any way for the borders of Kurdistan and Iraq to be a source of threats and attacks against neighboring countries.

"The Iraqi government must maintain the security and stability of neighboring countries", he concluded.

related

Kurdistan’ Government Condemn PKK attack on Peshmerga

Date: 2020-11-04 13:04:42
Kurdistan’ Government Condemn PKK attack on Peshmerga

More than five hundred militants had left PKK

Date: 2020-12-05 15:29:11
More than five hundred militants had left PKK

Armed clashes erupt between the Peshmerga and PKK in Northern Erbil

Date: 2021-05-18 14:07:49
Armed clashes erupt between the Peshmerga and PKK in Northern Erbil

Outbreak of "violent" clashes between PKK elements and the Turkish forces in Kurdistan Region

Date: 2019-07-17 11:47:56
Outbreak of "violent" clashes between PKK elements and the Turkish forces in Kurdistan Region

Barzani: September Revolution unified Kurdish of all components

Date: 2020-09-11 06:52:23
Barzani: September Revolution unified Kurdish of all components

"Eagle Claw 2" updates: 33 PKK members killed and more than 50 targets destroyed

Date: 2021-02-12 09:34:00
"Eagle Claw 2" updates: 33 PKK members killed and more than 50 targets destroyed

The Kurdish National Council in Syria condemns the PKK attack on the Peshmerga forces

Date: 2021-06-06 14:25:44
The Kurdish National Council in Syria condemns the PKK attack on the Peshmerga forces

Turkey targets PKK in northern Erbil

Date: 2020-08-14 13:30:30
Turkey targets PKK in northern Erbil