President Barzani: the PKK must distance its war from Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, demanded the Kurdistan Workers' Party to distance its war from the people of Kurdistan.

This came in a speech by Barzani, during a graduation ceremony for students of the American University of Kurdistan in Duhok.

Regarding the PKK and Turkey's conflict, the region's President said, "enough disrespect for the will of the people of the Kurdistan Region and its legitimate institutions."

Barzani added that the party must stay away from the people of the region and respect the sovereignty of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, abide by their laws, and stop being a reason to drag armies, cause losses, damage, and military problems to the people of Kurdistan "who are already afflicted with problems".

He stressed that it is not acceptable in any way for the borders of Kurdistan and Iraq to be a source of threats and attacks against neighboring countries.

"The Iraqi government must maintain the security and stability of neighboring countries", he concluded.