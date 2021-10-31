President Barzani stresses the need for cooperation between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi army

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, stressed the need for cooperation between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi security services to eliminate ISIS.

This came in a condolences message to the families of the Peshmerga fighters, Khalid Hamid Hayas and Ako Karim Qader, who were killed yesterday evening during clashes with ISIS in Kirkuk governorate.

President Barzani said that the recurrence of terrorist attacks prove that ISIS still poses a real threat to peace and stability in the country, noting that this is the reason why cooperation between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi army and security forces, and the support of the Global Coalition, are needed to confront the terrorist organization.