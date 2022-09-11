Report

President Barzani signs condolence book after Queen Elizabeth's demise

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-09-11T08:49:50+0000
Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, on Sunday morning signed the condolence book in the United Kingdom's Consulate in Erbil after the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

The President extended the condolences of the people of Kurdistan to King Charles II, the royal family, the people of the United Kingdom, and the Commonwealth, a press release issued by the region's presidency said.

President Barzani highlighted the respect the late Queen enjoyed worldwide and expressed his compassion for the King and the royal family after their loss.

Queen Elizabeth passed away at 96 last Friday.

