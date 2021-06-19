President Barzani sends a congratulation letter to Iran's President-elect Raisi

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-19T18:03:56+0000

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, congratulated the President-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, following his victory in the Presidential elections in the country. In his letter addressed to President-elect Raisi, President Nechirvan Barzani offered his congratulations and wishes the new president success. The President expressed hope that "the bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and Iran, during President-elect Raisi in office, develop further on the basis of mutual interests and neighborly relations." President Barzani hoped that "Erbil and Baghdad’s cooperation with Tehran is further strengthened to secure peace and stability for both sides and for the greater region."

