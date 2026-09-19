Shafaq News- Erbil

President Nechirvan Barzani urged Baghdad on Saturday to coordinate directly with Erbil to ensure the Kurdistan Region of Iraq’s (KRI) full share is secured in the country’s 2027 federal budget, describing the ongoing technical-level talks as “insufficient.”

Speaking to reporters, Barzani said committees from both sides had begun discussions on the draft budget but called for the relevant institutions in the KRI and the federal government to work together before the bill is submitted to the Iraqi Parliament.

Read more: $45B deficit looms over Iraq’s draft 2027 budget

Turning to efforts to form a new Kurdistan Regional Government, Barzani said the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the KRI’s two main political parties, were continuing their meetings, expressing hope that the talks would produce understandings “in the interest of Kurdistan and all its communities.”

Read more: Kurdistan’s 10th cabinet: Interlocking alliances