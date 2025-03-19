President Barzani’s message: Moderation key in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Sheikh Madih Sheikh Othman Naqshbandi, supervisor of schools and khanqahs affiliated with Sheikh Othman Siraj Al-Din Al-Bayara, along with a delegation of religious scholars and academics.

According to the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the meeting, attended by Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs Pshtiwan Sadiq and Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw, focused on promoting moderation and rejecting extremism. Discussions emphasized the essential role of religious leaders in fostering tolerance and countering radical ideologies in a responsible manner.

Barzani expressed support for their efforts. “Religious scholars play a crucial role in strengthening a culture of moderation and coexistence,” he stated, reaffirming the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to supporting centrist discourse and interfaith harmony.