President Barzani reiterates commitment to backing the federal government

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, on Wednesday urged the federal government to allocate a budget for the newly declared governorate of Halabja and proceed with enacting the hydrocarbons law.

Speaking at the seventh Sulaimani International Forum, President Barzani said that the Kurdistan region backs the federal cabinet in its pursuit of implementing its government program.

"We find the steps taken by the federal government to be positive and beneficial for Iraq. We appreciate its decision to approve the federal budget and hope that the oil and gas law will follow with the same spirit," President Barzani said.

"On behalf of myself and the people of Halabja, we appreciate the efforts of the Iraqi government regarding the decision to convert Halabja into a governorate after 20 years. We call for a budget to be allocated to rebuild the governorate and compensate the families of the victims of the chemical bombing."

Halabja, located in the Kurdistan region, was officially declared the 19th governorate of Iraq on March 14, 2023, by the federal government.