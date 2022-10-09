Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani receives the French Ambassador to Iraq

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-10-09T19:59:27+0000
President Barzani receives the French Ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News/ The President of the Iraqi Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, received the French Ambassador to Iraq, Eric Chevallier, in the region's capital city, Erbil, earlier today, Sunday.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, President Barzani discussed with his guest the bilateral ties of Baghdad and Erbil with Paris, the situation in the Kurdistan region, the region's parliamentary election, and developments in the Middle East.

The pair said that Iraq's security and stability are vital to the region's security and stability, stressing the need to join hands in order to address the problems and overcome the crises.

The meeting touched upon the Erbil-Baghdad ties, the situation in Sinjar, cooperation prospects between Paris and Erbil, and a spectrum of issues of mutual interest.

related

President Barzani helps ease Turkey-UAE tensions, report says

Date: 2021-09-01 06:41:03
President Barzani helps ease Turkey-UAE tensions, report says

Nechirvan Barzani condemns Al-Radwaniyah attack

Date: 2020-11-09 17:34:46
Nechirvan Barzani condemns Al-Radwaniyah attack

President Barzani congratulates Truss on becoming UK's next Prime Minister

Date: 2022-09-05 20:19:27
President Barzani congratulates Truss on becoming UK's next Prime Minister

President Barzani meets the Turkish President in Ankara

Date: 2022-02-02 15:44:44
President Barzani meets the Turkish President in Ankara

Kurdistan’s Barzani arrives in Kuwait

Date: 2020-10-13 07:40:19
Kurdistan’s Barzani arrives in Kuwait

Nechirvan Barzani commemorates the Balisan and Sheikh Wesnan chemical attack

Date: 2021-04-16 10:43:27
Nechirvan Barzani commemorates the Balisan and Sheikh Wesnan chemical attack

Kurdistan’s President congratulates PUK on the 46th founding anniversary

Date: 2021-06-01 09:33:33
Kurdistan’s President congratulates PUK on the 46th founding anniversary

Asselborn arrives in Erbil

Date: 2022-03-30 07:58:55
Asselborn arrives in Erbil