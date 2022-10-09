President Barzani receives the French Ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News/ The President of the Iraqi Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, received the French Ambassador to Iraq, Eric Chevallier, in the region's capital city, Erbil, earlier today, Sunday.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, President Barzani discussed with his guest the bilateral ties of Baghdad and Erbil with Paris, the situation in the Kurdistan region, the region's parliamentary election, and developments in the Middle East.

The pair said that Iraq's security and stability are vital to the region's security and stability, stressing the need to join hands in order to address the problems and overcome the crises.

The meeting touched upon the Erbil-Baghdad ties, the situation in Sinjar, cooperation prospects between Paris and Erbil, and a spectrum of issues of mutual interest.