President Barzani receives invitation to COP28 in UAE

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, received an official invitation today, Sunday, to participate in the upcoming 28th World Climate Summit (COP28), scheduled to commence at the beginning of December in the United Arab Emirates.

The statement from the Kurdistan Region's Presidency mentioned that President Nechirvan Barzani welcomed this morning Ahmed Al Zaheri, the Consul General of the United Arab Emirates.

During the meeting, the UAE Consul General handed President Nechirvan Barzani an invitation card from the UAE President, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, inviting him to visit the UAE and participate in COP28. The summit, taking place on December 1st and 2nd at Expo Dubai, coincides with the UAE National Day. COP28 falls within the framework of the 28th session of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, based on the Paris Agreement. The summit will address issues related to climate change, strategies to mitigate its impacts, and the role of world nations in reducing its risks.

The meeting also centered around Emirati investment opportunities in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, enhancing bilateral relations, recent developments in the region, and various mutual areas of interest, as stated by the Kurdistan Region's Presidency.