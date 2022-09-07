President Barzani receives a high-level EU delegation in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, received the Ambassador of the European Union in Iraq, Ville Varjola, in Erbil earlier today, Wednesday.

According to a readout issued by the region's presidency, Variola introduced Anders Wiberg as new head of mission for the European Union Advisory Mission in Iraq (EUAM Iraq) during the meeting and presented a briefing highlighting "the program, work, and activities of the EU team in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and explained the European Union's aim to expand its activities."

Variola "expressed his appreciation for the efforts of President Barzani, his vision, and initiation to solve the problems of Iraq via dialogue and understanding."

For his part, President Barzani congratulated the new chief of the European Union in Iraq on assuming the office and wished him success.

Barzani commended the role of European Union in Iraq, laying emphasis on European Union endeavors to promote democracy, human rights, and freedom of expression in the country.

President Barzani offered his guests an insight into "the political situation in the country and affirmed that without dialogue, negotiation, and responsibility, the problems of Iraq will not be solved."

"All the Iraqi forces, parties, and communities must view political stability as their main task and priority," he added.

The meeting touched upon the the relations between Erbil and Baghdad, the political situation in the Kurdistan Region, the upcoming elections, and the expansion of the European Union mission in the Kurdistan Region.