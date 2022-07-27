Report

President Barzani receives UK ambassador to Iraq

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-07-27T09:51:27+0000
President Barzani receives UK ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, received on Wednesday the British ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson-Richardson.

A statement by the Presidency of the Region said that the two sides discussed the latest political developments in Iraq, the recent attack on Duhok, the Baghdad-Erbil relations, and the current political impasse.

The two sides stressed the need to address the pending differences between Baghdad and Erbil, and form a new government that maintains security, and stability, and provides job opportunities for its people.

President Barzani said that the new government must prioritize solving the problems between the Federal and the Regional governments, especially the oil and gas law.

The statement indicated that the meeting also shed light on a series of other topics, including the situation in Sinjar, Iraq's relations with neighboring countries,

