President Barzani reaffirms commitment to religious pluralism in holiday message

Shafaq News/ On the occasion of the birth of Jesus Christ and the advent of the New Year, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, extended his warmest congratulations to Christian citizens in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and around the world.

In a statement by the Kurdish presidency, President Barzani expressed his hope for a safe and peaceful Christmas filled with tranquility, wishing everyone a joyful holiday season and a year full of happiness and success.

The Kurdistan Region president further added, “We would like to reassure all our Christian citizens that we are committed to upholding their rights and will persist in our efforts to strengthen our shared values.”

“Furthermore, we aim to enhance the culture of religious and ethnic diversity, fostering coexistence, mutual acceptance, and tolerance among all communities,” the Kurdish presidency added.

The statement concluded by affirming that Kurdistan will remain a safe haven for all, embracing everyone without discrimination.