President Barzani praises US-Kurdistan relations as congress reaffirms continued support

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani praised the strong relations between the United States, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region during a meeting with US Congressman Seth Moulton on Friday.

According to a statement from Kurdistan’s Presidency, Barzani expressed the Region’s appreciation for the ongoing support provided by the United States.

Congressman Moulton reaffirmed that the US Congress will continue to support the Kurdistan Region as a friend and ally.

The meeting also covered discussions on the upcoming Kurdistan parliamentary elections, relations between Erbil and Baghdad, reforms in the Peshmerga Ministry, and recent developments in the Middle East. The US Consul General in the Kurdistan Region was also present at the meeting.