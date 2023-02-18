President Barzani pledges support to Kurdistan's Students Union on the 70th anniversary of its formation

Shafaq News/ President Nechirvan Barzani on Saturday extended greetings to the Kurdistan Students Union on the 70th anniversary of its formation.

"I congratulate you, all the members of the union, and all the students of Kurdistan on the 70th anniversary of the Kurdistan Students Union," said the region's president in a statement.

The president hoped the anniversary would become a "stronger motive" to enhance "the organized struggle for the rights and goals of Kurdistan's students."

"The Kurdistan Students Union has a remarkable history. It was a national school that raised many prominent leaders and fighters who played an important role in the liberation movement, and presented many martyrs for the people and the country," he said.

"Your union -in addition to carrying the responsibility of defending the rights of students, improving their scientific capacities, and developing their skills in line with the rapid development of science and education- bears the responsibility of raising conscious individuals and loyal cadres to serve the country and society, promote the principles of tolerance, unity, harmony, and preserve coexistence and peace. And we always support you for this cause," he concluded.