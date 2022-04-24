President Barzani pays tribute to the victims of the 1974 Qaladiza attack

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, paid tribute to the victims of the attack Saddam Hussein's warplanes waged against the Kurdish town of Qaladiza and the University of al-Sulaymaniyah in the seventies of the past century.

"We recall, with pride and appreciation, the victims of al-Sulaymaniyah University victims and the dear citizens of Qaladiza who perished on this day 48 years ago, 24.4.1974, in the atrocious bombardment of the former regime's warplanes," he tweeted.

In the same context, the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani tweeted, "on the 48th anniversary of the َQaladiza attack by the former Iraqi regime."

"I would like to convey my salutations to the people of the town who demonstrated that the will of the people of Kurdistan is indeed stronger than the enemy's napalm rockets and policies of extermination," he added.

On April 24, 1974, Saddam Hussein's air forces pounded the Kurdish town of 60,000 people with Napalm. Qaladiza remained in rubbles for nine years until the 1982 uprising.

In 1991, the Kurdish town was reconstructed again.