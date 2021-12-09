President Barzani on the International Day for Genocide Victims: committed to coexistence, tolerance, and justice

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, reiterated the Region's commitment to supporting justice for the victims of genocides and the efforts to hinder new mass crimes.

President Barzani tweeted earlier today, Thursday, "on the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide, we honor victims of genocide across the world."

"We reaffirm our commitment to defend coexistence & tolerance, support justice for victims, and join efforts to prevent a new genocide," he said.

The ninth of December marks the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime, as well as the 73rd anniversary of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (the “Genocide Convention”), the first human rights treaty adopted by the General Assembly.

The Convention signifies the international community’s commitment to “never again” and provides the first international legal definition of “genocide,” widely adopted at national and international levels. It also establishes a duty for State Parties to prevent and punish the crime of genocide.