President Barzani on Anfal Campaign: A genocide needing international recognition

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani called on the Iraqi government to compensate the families of the Anfal campaign victims in all aspects.

In a statement marking the 37th anniversary of the Anfal campaign carried out by the previous regime, Barzani described it as “one of the most horrific genocides in history,” resulting in the deaths of over 182,000 Kurdish men, women, and children.

Îro, em bîranîna bi êş a 37 saliya operasyonên bednav ên Enfalê dikin ku sala 1988an ji aliyê rejîma berê ya Îraqê ve pêk hatin û tê de zêdetirî 182 hezar zarok, jin û mêrên gelê Kurdistanê bûn qurbanî. Enfal yek ji tawanên herî hovane yên jenosîdê yên dîrokê bû ku hê jî bandorên… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) April 14, 2025

The painful consequences of the campaign, Barzani added, remain present in the conscience and memory of the Kurdish people, urging the Iraqi government to take legal and moral responsibility to compensate the victims and implement the court ruling that classified Anfal as both a genocide and a crime against humanity.

The Kurdish president affirmed the Region's commitment to providing support to the families of martyrs, rebuilding affected areas, searching for the remains of victims, and bringing them back home. He also highlighted “ongoing efforts to achieve full international recognition of the Anfal as a genocide.”

"The Kurdistan Region and its achievements are the result of the martyrs' sacrifices," he emphasized, stressing the importance of unity and solidarity to preserve constitutional rights and build a better future.

About The Genocide

The Anfal campaign, which began in 1986, intensified in 1988, and continued through 1989, was led by Ali Hassan al-Majid—infamously known as "Chemical Ali." He served as Secretary General of the Ba'ath Party’s Northern Bureau and military governor of the region, while the military operations were commanded by former Iraqi Defense Minister Sultan Hashim.

On May 3, 2011, the Iraqi High Criminal Court classified the Anfal campaign as a “crime against humanity and genocide,” convicting al-Majid, who was also behind the chemical attack on Halabja. He was sentenced to death and executed on January 25, 2010.

The Kurdistan Regional Government has designated April 14 annually as a day of remembrance for the victims of this genocide.