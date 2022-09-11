President Barzani on 61st anniversary of the September Revolution: unity is the only path

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday urged the Kurdish political parties to join hands to preserve the constitutional rights and federal entity of the Kurdistan region.

President Barzani's remarks came in a statement he issued earlier today to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the September Revolution led by the late Kurdish leader Mustafa Barzani.

"Today, we celebrate the 61st anniversary of the great September Revolution, and pay tribute to its leader, the legendary Mustafa Barzani, his companions and all the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of their people and their country," President Barzani said, "we salute the families of the fallen heroes and all the Peshmerga fighters who served bravely and with loyalty during the difficult days of the revolution."

"The September Revolution was the restoration of national identity of the people of Kurdistan," he added, "in one of the most difficult stages of the history of the people of Kurdistan and the region, the September Revolution confronted the enemy with a strong will and an unwavering belief. It forced the Iraqi state to recognize the rights of the people of Kurdistan and laid the ground for all their future achievements."

"The victory of the revolution was an outcome of the solidarity and unity of all communities in Kurdistan," he continued, "Therefore, on this day, we reemphasize the importance of unity among all political parties of the Kurdistan Region."

"This is the only path to ensure and preserve the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region and its political and federal status."

"Tribute to the great September Revolution and to the memory of the fallen heroes," the President concluded.