President Barzani meets the Kurdish international artist Shahram Nazeri

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received the Kurdish artist Shahram Nazeri.

In a statement, the Presidency said that Barzani praised Professor Nazeri's artistic history, services, and works, noting that the awards he received are a "pride for every Kurdish."

The President expressed full support for Professor Nazeri, wishing him long life, good health, and continued success.

In turn, the Kurdish artist said that honoring him by the Kurdish government is more precious than other international honors and awards.

Shahram Nazeri, 72, is an Iranian tenor of Kurdish origin from Kermanshah. Nazeri was the first musician to include Rumi's poetry within Persian music.

He released thirty music albums and received many awards, including Chevalier des Arts et Lettres and Lifetime Cultural Heritage Award.

Nazeri came to Erbil to receive the Golden Award from the Kurdish Ministry of Culture and Sport for his achievements.