President Barzani meets new French consul general in Erbil

Shafaq News/ President Nechirvan Barzani held a meeting with the newly appointed French Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, Yann Braem, a readout by his bureau said on Saturday.

President Barzani conveyed his full support, along with the backing of Kurdistan Region’s institutions, to Braem for a successful accomplishment of his mission, and the readout said.

"The President reiterated the Kurdistan Region’s eagerness to strengthen and expand relations with France," the readout said.

"Braem expressed his pleasure in undertaking his responsibilities as the new Consul General and affirmed his commitment to fostering friendship and cooperation between France and the Kurdistan Region," it added.

During the meeting, the statesmen exchanged views on the latest developments in the region, cooperation prospects between their respective governments, and a spectrum of issues of mutual interest.