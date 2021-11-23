President Barzani hosts Italy's New Consul-General in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received the incoming Consul-General of Italy in Erbil, Michele Camerota, on Tuesday.

The President congratulated the new Consul General on assuming the office and expressed full support for his new duties in the Kurdistan Region.

The President also reiterated his gratitude for Italy’s military support to the Kurdistan Region in the war against ISIS and assisting the Peshmarga forces, particularly in areas of military training and humanitarian aid to refugees and the displaced people.

The incoming Consul General expressed delight over his new mission in the Kurdistan Region and look forward to strengthening the ties between Italy and the Kurdistan Region, especially in commerce, economy, culture and education.

Camerota also offered Italy’s gratitude and appreciation for the role of the Kurdistan Region in the fight against ISIS.

The Discussions focused on COVID-19 pandemic, the work of the Italian archaeological teams in the Kurdistan Region governorates, the possibility of establishing the Italian language departments at the Kurdistan Region universities, direct flights from Italy to the Kurdistan Region, the latest developments in Iraq and the wider region and other topics of mutual interest.