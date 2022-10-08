President Barzani hopes for more commitment to the great values of Islam

Shafaq News/ Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani congratulated Muslims worldwide on the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Mawlid an-nabawi), hoping this occasion to be an opportunity for peaceful coexistence.

In a statement, Barzani called for "this blessed memory to hold goodness, happiness, and tranquility, and become a motive for more commitment to the great values in Islamic message of tolerance...and an opportunity to deepen the spirit of forgiveness, the will of goodness, brotherhood and peaceful coexistence."