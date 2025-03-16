President Barzani honors Halabja victims with moment of silence

Shafaq News/ In a solemn ceremony on Sunday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and staff at the Regional Presidency observed a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the 16 March 1988 chemical bombing of Halabja.

In a statement issued on the anniversary, President Barzani called on the Iraqi government to complete the process of designating Halabja as a province, stressing that "the international community must continue its efforts to prevent such crimes anywhere in the world."

Earlier in the day, thousands in Erbil, the capital of the Region, observed a minute of silence to mark the 37th anniversary of the Halabja chemical attack.

The memorial, held at the city center and various public locations, saw participation from local officials, employees, and citizens, while the Kurdistan Parliament also conducted its own commemorative session.

The attack, ordered by Saddam Hussein’s regime, killed more than 5,500 civilians—primarily women and children—and injured thousands, many of whom continue to suffer severe health repercussions.

International reports indicate that the Halabja bombing was part of a broader campaign of genocidal crimes carried out by Saddam’s regime in southern Kurdistan, which also included violent assaults against the Feyli Kurds, resulting in dozens of deaths and the displacement of thousands, with many still missing.