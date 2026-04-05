President Barzani honors Christians’ contributions to Kurdish struggle

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday extended Easter greetings to Christians in the Kurdistan Region and across Iraq, wishing that the occasion would bring “goodness, happiness, and safety for all.”

بە بۆنەی هاتنه‌وه‌ى جەژنی قیامه‌ی حه‌زره‌تی مه‌سیحه‌‌وه‌، گەرمترین پیرۆزبایی لە هاووڵاتييان و خوشک و برایانی مەسیحيمان لە هەرێمی کوردستان، عێراق و تەواوی جیهان دەکەم. هیوادارم ئەم جەژنە ببێتە مایەی خێر و خۆشی و ئارامی بۆ هەمووان.لەم یاده‌دا، دووپاتی دەکەینەوە کە هەرێمی کوردستان… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) April 5, 2026

In a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, Barzani underlined that the Kurdistan Region “will always remain a place of coexistence, harmony, and acceptance of others” for all its religious and ethnic communities. He added that Christian citizens form an integral part of Kurdish society, noting their longstanding history of struggle and partnership alongside other components of the community.