President Barzani honors Christians’ contributions to Kurdish struggle

President Barzani honors Christians’ contributions to Kurdish struggle
2026-04-05T06:35:01+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday extended Easter greetings to Christians in the Kurdistan Region and across Iraq, wishing that the occasion would bring “goodness, happiness, and safety for all.”

In a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, Barzani underlined that the Kurdistan Region “will always remain a place of coexistence, harmony, and acceptance of others” for all its religious and ethnic communities. He added that Christian citizens form an integral part of Kurdish society, noting their longstanding history of struggle and partnership alongside other components of the community.

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