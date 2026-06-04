President Barzani honors Ayatollah al-Fayyadh's legacy

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday mourned the death of Grand Ayatollah Mohammad Ishaq al-Fayyadh, describing him as one of the most prominent religious and scholarly authorities in Iraq and the Islamic world.

Barzani credited al-Fayyadh with leaving a lasting mark on Iraq's religious and intellectual life and helping entrench the values of moderation, tolerance, and wisdom throughout decades of scholarship, teaching, and public service.

نتقدم بأحر التعازي وصادق المواساة بوفاة سماحة آية الله العظمى الشيخ محمد إسحاق الفياض، أحد أبرز المراجع الدينية والعلمية في العراق والعالم الإسلامي، والذي كرّس حياته للعلم والتعليم وخدمة المجتمع.برحيله، فقد العراق قامة كبيرة تركت أثرًا بارزًا في الحياة الدينية والفكرية، وأسهمت… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) June 4, 2026

Earlier today, Iraq declared three days of national mourning following al-Fayyadh's death at the age of 96 after suffering health complications. Born in Afghanistan in 1930, al-Fayyadh moved to the holy city of Najaf at a young age to pursue religious studies and later emerged as one of the seminary's foremost scholars, attracting millions of followers across the Shiite world.