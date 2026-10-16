President Barzani hails completion of Iraqi cabinet

President Barzani hails completion of Iraqi cabinet
2026-10-16T13:26:59+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Friday congratulated Iraq’s three newly appointed deputy prime ministers following their parliamentary approval, welcoming the completion of Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s cabinet.

In separate phone calls with Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, Laith Al-Khazali, and Mohammed Ali Tamim Al-Jubouri, Barzani wished them success in their new roles.

Iraq’s Parliament on Thursday approved three deputy prime ministers and 11 ministers, filling posts left vacant since the government took office in May.

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