Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Friday congratulated Iraq’s three newly appointed deputy prime ministers following their parliamentary approval, welcoming the completion of Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s cabinet.

In separate phone calls with Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, Laith Al-Khazali, and Mohammed Ali Tamim Al-Jubouri, Barzani wished them success in their new roles.

رئيس إقليم كوردستان يهنئ نواب رئيس مجلس الوزراء العراقي https://t.co/FGP9qTs49H https://t.co/r3KkW6Itu5 — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) October 16, 2026

Iraq’s Parliament on Thursday approved three deputy prime ministers and 11 ministers, filling posts left vacant since the government took office in May.