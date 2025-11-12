President Barzani hails KDP election victory as supporters flood streets

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani said on Wednesday that the Kurdistan Democratic Party’s (KDP) strong results in Iraq’s parliamentary elections show the party’s deep base of support and influence across the region.

In a video message, Barzani congratulated party members and voters after the KDP led in all three provinces of Erbil, Duhok, and Nineveh. “This achievement reflects the KDP’s strength and the standing of the Kurdistan Region,” he said. “With your continued support, we will make the party stronger and Kurdistan more resilient.”

Soon after the results were announced, thousands of KDP supporters filled the streets of Erbil to celebrate. Crowds gathered near the city’s Citadel and central market, waving yellow party flags and holding pictures of KDP leader Masoud Barzani. Motorcades moved through the streets, horns blaring as supporters displayed banners with the party’s red-and-yellow emblem.