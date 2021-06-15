President Barzani extends greetings on the Iraqi Press Day

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, extended on Tuesday greetings to Journalists in Iraq on the "Iraqi Press Day".

President Barzani tweeted, "On the Iraqi Press Day, we remember the martyrs of free speech and extend our greetings to the press family in Iraq."

"We look forward to vaster space for freedom and safety that guarantees the prosperity of a responsible, professional, and independent press that is a foundation of Democracy and plays its role in an environment free of menace and intimidation."