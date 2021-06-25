President Barzani discusses with the US special envoy for the Global Coalition several files
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-06-25T12:26:37+0000
Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received today the acting US special envoy for the Global Coalition against ISIS, John Godfrey, and his accompanying delegation.
A statement issued by the Presidency of the Region said that the two sides discussed during the meeting the latest developments in the fight against terrorism, intensifying efforts and cooperation between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga forces supported by the Global Coalition to eliminate ISIS, especially in areas that witness security gaps.
The statement added that the two sides agreed that the continuation of ISIS attacks poses a real threat to the security of Iraq, Syria, the region, and the African countries
The statement emphasized the importance of assisting the displaced people to return to their homes, enhancing joint efforts to protect security and stability in the region, the current and future situation of Syria and the Kurdish issue in that country, and next week's conference of ministers of the Global Coalition against ISIS, scheduled to be held in Rome.