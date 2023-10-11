President Barzani discusses with US diplomat his vision for resolving Baghdad-Erbil disputes

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, conveyed his vision for a comprehensive resolution to the dispute between Baghdad and Erbil during a meeting with a delegation from the U.S. State Department on Wednesday.

The meeting took place in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, where President Barzani received the U.S. delegation led by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Iraq and Iran Victoria Taylor, as reported in a press release by the region's presidency.

The discussions, according to the press release, centered on the latest political and security developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as mechanisms to address the issues between Erbil and Baghdad.

President Barzani emphasized that the fundamental solution to Iraq's broader problems and the country's political and economic stability lies in the correct implementation of the federal system, a viewpoint concurred with by the U.S. delegation, as indicated in the statement.

The U.S. delegation reiterated the United States' support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region across various domains, particularly in resolving the political and economic challenges between both sides.