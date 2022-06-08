Report

President Barzani discusses equality and women's rights with a German parliamentary delegation

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-06-08T13:40:34+0000
President Barzani discusses equality and women's rights with a German parliamentary delegation

Shafaq News/ President Nechirvan Barzani received German lawmakers Qasem Taher Saleh and Max Lucks in the Kurdistan's capital city, Erbil, a readout by the region's presidency said on Wednesday.

The meeting held in the presence of the acting German Consul-General in Kurdistan touched upon the region's bilateral ties with Germany, the Baghdad-Erbil relations, the impact of climate change on Iraq, human rights, and an array of issues of mutual interest.

Recognizing the shortfalls in issues related to equality and women's rights in Kurdistan, President Barzani said that the region is on the right track as "positive steps" are being taken in this direction.

The delegation said that Germany deems Kurdistan a crucial partner, commending the culture of "tolerance, coexistence, and harmony" in the region.

