President Barzani discusses Washington talks with Secretary Blinken

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, on Saturday met with the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC59) in Germany's Bavaria.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, President Barzani discussed with Blinken the bilateral ties between their respective countries, the recent visit of a high-profile Iraqi delegation to Washington, and the talks it held there.

Blinken, the readout said, "reaffirmed his country's commitment to relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and stressed the importance of stable relations between Erbil and Baghdad and resolving their pending differences."

President Barzani briefed Blinken on the situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, attaching importance to the White House's "continued support to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in confronting the current challenges."