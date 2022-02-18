President Barzani discuss with Gallagher enhancing the culture of coexistence

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-18T13:26:52+0000

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Secretary for Relations with States of the Holy See, on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference in Germany today. The meeting focused on the latest political and security developments in Iraq, the political process, the status of the communities in the country, bilateral relations, the last visit of His Holiness the Pope to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the status of the refugees and the displaced people in the Kurdistan Region and the situation in Nineveh Plains and Shingal district. Both sides emphasized on strengthening the bilateral relations and reaffirmed the importance of preserving and consolidating the culture of coexistence, tolerance and mutual respect among religious and ethnic communities, underlining the importance of religious freedom. The President and the Archbishop also thanked those countries which assisted the Yezidis and the Christians following ISIS onslaught. The President reiterated that Kurdistan Region will continue to support all communities especially the Christians and the Yezidis, preserving the culture of peaceful coexistence. The President referred to the significance of His Holiness the Pope’s journey to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region last year and described it as a historic visit. Other topics of discussion included the ISIS and security threats, efforts to form the upcoming Iraqi government, migration and the status of the migrants and the cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad with the European countries on this issue. Earlier today, President Barzani met with the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates, Mr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany today. At the meeting both sides reaffirmed willingness to strengthen the bilateral relations of the Kurdistan Region and the United Arab Emirates in all areas, highlighting UAE investment and work opportunities in the Kurdistan Region, and underlining the importance of preserving regional peace and stability. President Nechirvan Barzai expressed Kurdistan Region’s willingness to support investment and job opportunities for the UAE, and referred to the importance of welcoming investment laws and an encouraging businesses environment in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. Other issues of discussion included the situation in Iraq and the latest political developments in the country, the Russian-Ukrainian standoff and its impact on the energy sector.

