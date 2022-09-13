President Barzani discuss economic partnership prospects with Qatar's ambassador

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani met with Qatar's ambassador to Iraq, Khalid bin Hamad al-Sulaiti, in the Kurdistan's capital city, Erbil, an official readout said on Tuesday.

According to the readout, President Barzani discussed with his guest the bilateral ties between Erbil and Doha, the political situation in Iraq, and the efforts to inaugurate a Qatari consulate in the Kurdistan region in the future.

The meeting touched upon the Qatari investments in the Kurdistan region and Doha's preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2022 later this year.

The pair reiterated their respective government's commitment to bolstering the bilateral ties and expand Qatari investments in the Kurdistan region.

The meeting, the readout said, raised issues to the security situation in the Middle East, the relation of the Kurdistan region with neighboring and international communities, and an array of issues of mutual interest.