Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani discuss economic partnership prospects with Qatar's ambassador

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-09-13T12:10:44+0000
President Barzani discuss economic partnership prospects with Qatar's ambassador

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani met with Qatar's ambassador to Iraq, Khalid bin Hamad al-Sulaiti, in the Kurdistan's capital city, Erbil, an official readout said on Tuesday.

According to the readout, President Barzani discussed with his guest the bilateral ties between Erbil and Doha, the political situation in Iraq, and the efforts to inaugurate a Qatari consulate in the Kurdistan region in the future.

The meeting touched upon the Qatari investments in the Kurdistan region and Doha's preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2022 later this year.

The pair reiterated their respective government's commitment to bolstering the bilateral ties and expand Qatari investments in the Kurdistan region.

The meeting, the readout said, raised issues to the security situation in the Middle East, the relation of the Kurdistan region with neighboring and international communities, and an array of issues of mutual interest.

related

Kurdistan's President to meet with the minorities' representatives on Monday

Date: 2022-06-06 08:56:40
Kurdistan's President to meet with the minorities' representatives on Monday

President Barzani on al-Adha's letter: let us embrace tolerance, mutual respect, and peace

Date: 2021-07-19 15:42:51
President Barzani on al-Adha's letter: let us embrace tolerance, mutual respect, and peace

Kurdistan's President meets Qatar's Emir and Prime Minister

Date: 2021-10-17 10:07:07
Kurdistan's President meets Qatar's Emir and Prime Minister

President Barzani: FSC's ruling exacerbates the Baghdad-Erbil disputes

Date: 2022-02-16 13:42:11
President Barzani: FSC's ruling exacerbates the Baghdad-Erbil disputes

Barzani condemns attacks on diplomatic missions and expresses support for Al-Kadhimi

Date: 2020-09-29 07:29:09
Barzani condemns attacks on diplomatic missions and expresses support for Al-Kadhimi

President Barzani offers greetings on the Yazidi New year 

Date: 2022-04-19 17:22:54
President Barzani offers greetings on the Yazidi New year 

Kurdistan’s President praises the German Ambassador’s efforts in Iraq

Date: 2021-05-26 16:35:00
Kurdistan’s President praises the German Ambassador’s efforts in Iraq

President Barzani commemorates the day of Ashura

Date: 2022-08-08 10:59:26
President Barzani commemorates the day of Ashura