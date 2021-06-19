President Barzani congratulates UNSG for his re-election

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, congratulated the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, for his election to a second term in his post. President Barzani tweeted, "I congratulate Antonio Guterres on his reappointment as the Secretary-General of the UN." "I look forward to continuing our close cooperation to address challenges facing the Kurdistan Region, Iraq and the world," he added. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been unanimously re-elected for a second five-year term by the 193-member United Nations General Assembly. The 72-year-old Portuguese, the only candidate for the world body’s top post, said on Friday he was “humbled and energised” by the support, adding that the “driving theme” of his second term will be “prevention in all its aspects – from conflicts, climate change, pandemics to poverty and inequality”.

