Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani condemns al-Rashad village attack

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-27T07:26:01+0000
President Barzani condemns al-Rashad village attack

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, condemned today the bloody attack launched by ISIS on Al-Rashad village in Diyala Governorate.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the treacherous bloody ISIS attack on our people in Diyala, which once again emphasizes the need for all of us to stand firm and support our security forces against this danger that is still attacking and targeting us," President Barzani tweeted.

He added, "Our hearts go out to our people in al-Miqdadiyah."

related

President Barzani helps ease Turkey-UAE tensions, report says

Date: 2021-09-01 06:41:03
President Barzani helps ease Turkey-UAE tensions, report says

President Barzani praises UK's role in establishing the no-fly zone

Date: 2021-06-09 10:57:57
President Barzani praises UK's role in establishing the no-fly zone

Faiaq calls on President Barzani to endorse an initiative to address controversial issues

Date: 2021-05-19 11:19:00
Faiaq calls on President Barzani to endorse an initiative to address controversial issues

Kurdistan's President: we must prepare together for the challenges of the next stage

Date: 2021-10-12 11:52:52
Kurdistan's President: we must prepare together for the challenges of the next stage

Nechirvan Barzani extends condolences on Dr. Shaways passing

Date: 2021-02-15 14:20:17
Nechirvan Barzani extends condolences on Dr. Shaways passing

Nechirvan Barzani calls for integrating the Anfal genocide in school curricula

Date: 2021-04-14 12:55:35
Nechirvan Barzani calls for integrating the Anfal genocide in school curricula

Nechirvan Barzani hosts the British Ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2020-10-14 21:06:11
Nechirvan Barzani hosts the British Ambassador to Iraq

Kurdistan’s Barzani arrives at Elysee Palace to meet the French President

Date: 2021-03-30 12:38:57
Kurdistan’s Barzani arrives at Elysee Palace to meet the French President