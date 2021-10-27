President Barzani condemns al-Rashad village attack

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, condemned today the bloody attack launched by ISIS on Al-Rashad village in Diyala Governorate.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the treacherous bloody ISIS attack on our people in Diyala, which once again emphasizes the need for all of us to stand firm and support our security forces against this danger that is still attacking and targeting us," President Barzani tweeted.

He added, "Our hearts go out to our people in al-Miqdadiyah."