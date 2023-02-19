President Barzani concludes visit to Germany

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, concluded his visit to Berlin on Sunday.

A statement by the Presidency of the Region said in a statement that Barzani met, on the sidelines of the Munich security conference, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the prime ministers of Poland, Armenia and Iraq, and the foreign ministers of America, Britain, Italy and the Vatican. Norway, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan, President of the European Commission, the Vice President responsible for foreign affairs and security policy of the European Commission, two delegations from the US Congress, the Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, the German State Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Vice Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the German Parliament and a parliamentary delegation A delegation of parliamentarians from the German Social Democratic Party, and many other officials who attended the conference.

The meetings focused on the situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the Erbil-Baghdad relations, and strengthening ties between countries, in addition to many other files including energy and combatting terrorism.