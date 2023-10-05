President Barzani commends Germany's efforts on Unity Day speech

Shafaq News / In commemoration of Germany's National Unity Day," the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, participated in an evening ceremony organized by the German Consulate General in Erbil on Thursday, October 5, 2023.
The event, attended by Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, along with the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region and a myriad of high-ranking officials from the region, diplomats, representatives from various countries, civil society members, and esteemed guests, resonated with an air of international camaraderie.
President Nechirvan Barzani extended his heartfelt congratulations to Germany on its National Day, expressing his optimism for the nation's enduring progress and prosperity. He conveyed gratitude for the invitation to attend the ceremony and commended the organizers and the consulate staff in the Kurdistan Region for their orchestration of the event.