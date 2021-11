Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region issued a statement on the 237th anniversary of the founding of al-Sulaymaniyah city.

President Barzani said in a statement, "On the 237th anniversary of the founding of

al-Sulaymaniyah, I extend warm congratulations to myself, and for the people of the city of sacrifice and redemption, the capital of Kurdistan's culture and the center of liberty and enlightenment."