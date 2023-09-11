President Barzani commemorates 1961 September Revolution

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, commemorated the 62st anniversary of the September Revolution, which he described as the "mother of Kurdistan's revolutions." He called on the people of Kurdistan to unite, cooperate, and embrace diversity.

The following is President Barzani’s message:

“As we celebrate the 62nd anniversary of the September Revolution, we pay tribute to the late Mustafa Barzani, the leader of the Revolution, as well as all the courageous fighters and heroic peshmergas who gave their lives for their country and the freedom of their people, and also those who endured a difficult path during the Revolution. Their memory is held in the highest regard and with the utmost dignity.

The September Revolution is the mother of all Kurdish revolutions. It carried the high ideals of an oppressed people seeking freedom and prosperity, and became an integral part of the national and cultural identity of all communities in Kurdistan. It became a source of great hope, as it revived national consciousness. It became the voice of a people willing to make sacrifices together in order to achieve their noble objectives while gaining the recognition of the outside world.

By virtue of their faith, resistance, sacrifice, and blood, the people of Kurdistan were able to defeat one of the most brutal regimes in the region and force it to recognize their rights. Even in the face of the collusions against the revolution- which brought it to a halt, the torch of the revolution did not go out. The achievements of the September Revolution formed the foundation for all the ensuing achievements and constitutional rights of the people of Kurdistan in the following decades.

A fundamental strength of the September Revolution was unity and solidarity, and on this occasion, we wish to emphasize the unity, solidarity, mutual acceptance, and cooperation among all forces, parties, and communities of the people of Kurdistan. This is the only way to overcome the existing challenges, threats, and difficulties; and to protect the federalism, constitutional rights, and achievements of the Kurdistan Region and to ensure a better future for all the people of Kurdistan.

May peace be upon the souls of all those who died during the Revolution and all those who gave their lives on the path to freedom.”