President Barzani calls on EU to pursue a "comprehensive approach" towards Iraq and Kurdistan Region

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-18T15:40:35+0000

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, on Friday met with Vice President of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. According to a readout issued by the Region's Presidency, President Barzani and Vice President Schinas the political situation in Iraq, the election, and the progress of the political process in the country. Schinas said that the European Commission is closely observing the situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and are optimistic about Iraq's ability to rise on its, fight terrorism, and achieve, via democracy and state institutions, stability and security. Schinas said that the European Union (EU) is committed to its ties with Iraq and Kurdistan, commending their cooperation with the EU in the migrants' issues. The President of the Kurdistan Region highlighted the role EU's support in addressing the problems of Iraq and stabilizing the security situation, calling for a "comprehensive approach" from the EU towards Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

