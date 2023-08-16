President Barzani calls for constitutional safeguarding on KDP 77th anniversary

Shafaq News / The First Deputy President of the Democratic Party of Kurdistan and President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, released a statement today on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the party's establishment. In his statement, Barzani urged the cadres of the Democratic Party of Kurdistan to safeguard the constitutional gains of the Kurdistan Region.

The full text of President Nechirvan Barzani's statement reads as follows:

"Today, on the 16th of August, we commemorate with reverence and admiration a momentous and pivotal event in the history of the Kurdish people – the 77th anniversary of the founding of our Democratic Party of Kurdistan. On this occasion, we pay tribute to the pure spirit of our party's founder and the eternal leader of the Kurdistan people, Mustafa Barzani, as well as all the martyrs, fighters, Peshmerga heroes, who struggled and sacrificed their lives for the freedom of Kurdistan.

On this anniversary, I extend warm congratulations to His Excellency President Barzani, the honorable families of the martyrs and their relatives, the Political Bureau, the Central Committee, all the departments, cadres, and members of the Democratic Party of Kurdistan, as well as to the women, students, and youth, and to the supporters and masses of the Democratic Party of Kurdistan and the Kurdistan people at large, hoping for permanent success and pride for our party and all stakeholders.

It is a source of pride for the Democratic Party of Kurdistan that after this long span of existence, it continues to thrive with vitality on the battleground of struggle, representing the aspirations and dreams of the Kurdistan people in pursuit of their goals. Just as the Democratic Party of Kurdistan was born seventy-seven years ago as a historical necessity from the womb of the dreams and hopes of the Kurdish people, it still leads today with the hope of the Kurdistan people and their noble aspirations, confronting and overcoming challenges, and striving for a better future.

The responsibilities of the Democratic Party of Kurdistan today are of historic magnitude, commensurate with its history, grandeur, and sacrifices. Therefore, it must, as always, carry out its duties and responsibilities to the fullest extent, acting as a unifying force, a problem solver, a beacon of solidarity, unity, acceptance of others, and a supporter of all, while actively contributing to protecting the freedom, democracy, rights, and constitutional gains of the Kurdistan people and solidifying the federal system.

A salute to every member of the Democratic Party of Kurdistan, wherever they may be, and I wish success to you and to the entire Kurdistan people."