President Barzani calls for Kurdish language development on Mother Language Day
Shafaq News/ On International Mother Language Day, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani emphasized the need to develop the Kurdish language as it represents the identity of the community.
"On International Mother Language Day, I emphasize the importance of developing the beautiful Kurdish language and all the languages of Kurdistan’s communities. Language is the fundamental basis of our national, homeland, and cultural identity. We must protect it in every way and give it the necessary importance and value to ensure its advancement," Barzani posted on X in Kurdish Kurmanji and Sorani dialects.
زمانمان ههبوونمانه.له ڕۆژى جيهانيى زمانى دايكدا، جهخت له بهرهوپێشبردنى زمانى شيرينى كوردى و زمانى تهواوى پێكهاتهكانى كوردستان دهكهمهوه. زمان پێكهاتهيهكى سهرهكيى ناسنامهى نهتهوهيى و نيشتمانى و كولتووريمانه، دهبێ به ههموو شێوهيهك پارێزگارى لێ بكهين و…— Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) February 21, 2025
According to UNESCO, International Mother Language Day celebrated on Feb. 21, underscores the role of languages in promoting inclusion and achieving Sustainable Development Goals.