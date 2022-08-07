President Barzani bids farewell to outgoing German diplomat

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, received the outgoing German Consul-General in Erbil, Klemens Semtner, a statement by the region's presidency said on Sunday.

According to the statement, the President discussed with his guest the latest updates on the situation in Iraq and the political developments.

The two sides reiterated the importance of developing the bilateral ties and cooperation prospects of Germany with Iraq and the Kurdistan region, the statement said.